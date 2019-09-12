Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Mark C. Costello Sells 8,951 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Mark C. Costello sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $418,906.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.29. 761,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.10. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Semtech by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperformer” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

