Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Binance and RightBTC. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $90,470.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.45 or 0.04362693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, RightBTC, ABCC, Tidex, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.