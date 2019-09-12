Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Brian Szymanski Sells 1,699 Shares

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $14,492.47.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 624,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $903.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.72. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2,021.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

