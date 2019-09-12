Seeyond Takes $1.55 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Seeyond acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,687. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.90 and a 1-year high of $138.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.31%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

