Seeyond Sells 1,704 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,645,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,284,000 after acquiring an additional 797,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verisign by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,080,000 after acquiring an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Verisign by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisign by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Verisign by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,301,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,135,000 after acquiring an additional 77,343 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisign stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.60 and a 200-day moving average of $198.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.