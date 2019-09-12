Seeyond Raises Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 133.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 31,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 61,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.
In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $23,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tiffany & Co. Company Profile
Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.
