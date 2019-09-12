Seeyond Raises Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 133.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 31,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 61,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

NYSE:TIF traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.63. 142,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $23,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.