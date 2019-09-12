Seeyond Raises Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Seeyond boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 309.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 271,009 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after buying an additional 204,873 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,442 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 87,584 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 56,672 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Citrix Systems by 49.9% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 176,781 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 371,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $112.87.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,980.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,156 shares in the company, valued at $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,073 shares of company stock worth $2,734,369 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.