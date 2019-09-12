Seeyond Increases Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 114.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,249.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,655,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,165,000 after buying an additional 365,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 29.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,058,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 243,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after buying an additional 183,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 63.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 464,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after buying an additional 179,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $80.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

LYV traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $70.70. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,695. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

