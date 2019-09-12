Seeyond Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,958,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 428,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.89. 207,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,040. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $100.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,993. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

