Seeyond Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 646,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,842. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

