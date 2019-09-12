Seeyond Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Seeyond lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 587.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 63.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,116,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,341,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,576,000 after purchasing an additional 543,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,702,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,307,000 after purchasing an additional 238,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.98. 95,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $109.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

