Seeyond Buys 285 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total transaction of $9,045,380.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total value of $4,364,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,803,346. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $12.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $583.90. 14,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $614.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.60.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

