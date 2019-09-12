Seeyond Buys 1,755 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Seeyond increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Danaher were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 678,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,930,000 after purchasing an additional 549,841 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 208,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after buying an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,194,000 after buying an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Danaher by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,035,000 after buying an additional 189,433 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.74. 1,890,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

