Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Short Interest Down 13.3% in August

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,692,200 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 16,954,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $6,538,050. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $46.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $56.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

