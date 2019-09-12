Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Xylem by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Xylem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 513,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,554,000 after buying an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $194,575.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,025.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $547,337.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,027 shares of company stock worth $2,252,433. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 766,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

