Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ryder System worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 26.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,081,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 1,195.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 48,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 161,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NYSE:R traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 492,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $79.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.