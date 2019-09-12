Scotia Capital Inc. Has $10 Million Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,172. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.66.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

