Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299,237 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.62%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

