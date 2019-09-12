Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 36,180 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,997 shares of company stock valued at $40,546,510. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,020. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

