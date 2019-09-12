Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Science in Sport (LON:SIS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SIS stock remained flat at $GBX 53.50 ($0.70) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.22. Science in Sport has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock has a market cap of $65.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

