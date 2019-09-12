Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Science in Sport (LON:SIS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SIS stock remained flat at $GBX 53.50 ($0.70) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.22. Science in Sport has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock has a market cap of $65.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52.
Science in Sport Company Profile
