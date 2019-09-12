Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Science Applications International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.22.

SAIC stock opened at $83.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Science Applications International has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,650.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,031,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

