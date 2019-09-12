Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $130.48. 295,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,274. The company has a market capitalization of $335.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

