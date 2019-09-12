Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Down 61.6% in August

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the July 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE SAR traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 95,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.66. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, July 12th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.