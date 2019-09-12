Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) received a C$43.00 price target from equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered Saputo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.33.

SAP traded down C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$35.56 and a twelve month high of C$46.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

