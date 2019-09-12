Sanofi Sells 172,904 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stock

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sanofi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanofi bought 93,750 shares of Sanofi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

NYSE:SNY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.80. 1,773,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

