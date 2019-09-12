Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Market Perform

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.32.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.73. 83,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,194. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $162.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,574,000 after purchasing an additional 957,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,872,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,943,000 after purchasing an additional 162,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,300,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,455,000 after purchasing an additional 144,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.