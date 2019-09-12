San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.64

San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.64 and traded as high as $32.00. San Leon Energy shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 5,949 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.64.

In other San Leon Energy news, insider Oisin Fanning purchased 270,000 shares of San Leon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £99,900 ($130,537.04).

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

