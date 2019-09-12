Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Down 35.3% in August

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 874,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

SAFE stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. 154,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,405. Safehold has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $937.57 million, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $436,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff acquired 23,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 376,242 shares of company stock worth $10,698,532. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Safehold in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.