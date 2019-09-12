Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Update

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,214,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 2,506,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on R shares. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,305.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 142,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 492,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

