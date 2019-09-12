Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Ryanair stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 391,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,945. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $90,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $114,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 21.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $137,000. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

