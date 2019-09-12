Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,803 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Envestnet worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

ENV traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $57.28. 20,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,521. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

In other Envestnet news, Director Charles Roame sold 3,165 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $220,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,048,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,099 shares in the company, valued at $56,773,841.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,197 shares of company stock worth $9,230,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

