Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,300 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Spectrum Brands worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 552,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 226,319 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after buying an additional 362,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

In other Spectrum Brands news, insider David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SPB traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. 7,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $84.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

