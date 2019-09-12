Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,499 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 52.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $57,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

