Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.21 Million Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,881 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in El Paso Electric by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in El Paso Electric during the first quarter worth $204,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in El Paso Electric during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in El Paso Electric during the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Shares of El Paso Electric stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,367. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,599,359.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,094 shares of company stock worth $4,254,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Paso Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE).

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.