Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Syneos Health worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,092. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

