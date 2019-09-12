Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Mueller Water Products worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 7,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,883. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $323,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $863,540.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

