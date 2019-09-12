Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 510,151 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Gulfport Energy worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 87,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,045. Gulfport Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,295.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

