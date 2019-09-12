Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 732,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 392,170 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Rowe purchased 15,974 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $94,406.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:SXC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 49,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,073. The company has a market capitalization of $612.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

