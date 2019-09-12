Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.15

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $21.52. Russel Metals shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 78,667 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.15.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$936.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc will post 2.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$79,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,423.68. Also, Director James Francis Dinning acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,851.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$508,510.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.