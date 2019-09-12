RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,993 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,286 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89.

