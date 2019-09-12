RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $59,000 Position in Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Small Cap ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HAO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.74. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,774. Invesco China Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

