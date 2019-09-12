RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 251,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,630. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

