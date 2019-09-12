Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.79. 1,990,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,465. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

