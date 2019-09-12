Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,529 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $26,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.13. 1,071,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

