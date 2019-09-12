Rivetz (RVT) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Rivetz token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and IDEX. Rivetz has a total market cap of $302,558.00 and $54.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00203623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.01169452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00086831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022440 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

