Riverhead Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Under Armour by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,493,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

