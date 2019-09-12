Riverhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 66.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 4,074.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 49.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.61.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 213,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,548. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.84. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

