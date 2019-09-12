Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $502,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,996.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $167,263.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $206,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.77.

NYSE:MTB traded up $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $157.15. 614,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $178.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.