Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 0.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BB&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 35,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

