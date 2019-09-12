Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 5,033 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 903.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 38.8% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.26.

HAL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 476,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,608,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.